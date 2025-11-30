Police complaint against Shubhankar Mishra over 'misinformation' about Puri temple

Bhubaneswar: A complaint was lodged against social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra on Sunday for allegedly spreading "misinformation" about the revered Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri, police said.

The temple's servitor Gaurahari Pradhan filed the complaint at the Singhadwar police station, they said.

Pradhan claimed that in one of his videos, Mishra said couples who visit the temple before marriage would not be able to get married because the shrine was under "Radharani's curse".

Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said a case would be registered on the basis of the complaint.

"We have received a complaint against one Shubhankar Mishra, who has spread some information about the temple on social media to misguide the people," he said.

"We will collect all audios and videos of his statements, seek legal opinion, and consult the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take forward the investigation," he added.