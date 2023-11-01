Police complaint against students of pvt college in Kolkata for ragging

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) A complaint has been lodged against a few students of a private college for allegedly ragging one of their classmates, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The victim's father lodged the complaint at Anandapur police station claiming that his son was not only ragged, but given life threats too, a senior officer said.

"The victim and the accused study in the same college. We have received a complaint and are looking into it," he said.

Incidentally, a 17-year-old student died after falling off a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near Jadavpur University campus on August 9. Over 10 students, both former and current, have been arrested in this connection. PTI SCH MNB