Police complaint filed for referring Meitei group to 'private army' of Manipur MP

Imphal, Aug 20 (PTI) Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba has lodged a police complaint against a person for claiming on social media that Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol is the "private army" of the parliamentarian, a BJP leader said on Wednesday. The complaint was filed at the Porompat Police Station in Imphal East, he said.

Maisnam Shivdutta, PA/PS to the MP, said he was directed by the member of Parliament to lodge the complaint regarding a post on social media on August 18, which "cast aspersions on the bloodline of Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba".

The complainant also refuted the allegation that Arambai Tenggol is the "private army of Maharaja" and asserted that Sanajaoba's association with the Meitei outfit is only an "encouragement to an indigenous cultural group", the BJP leader said.

Highlighting the MP’s contributions in Parliament, especially his recent efforts to address the plight of internally displaced people, the complainant stressed that such allegations should not be allowed to malign the reputation of a public figure, the BJP leader said.

It urged the police to take action by filing an FIR, noting that the right to freedom of expression does not give a licence to defame others, and said due course of law should be initiated to "book the culprit".