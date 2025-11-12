Police Complaints Authority of Delhi disposes 77 per cent complaints: Report

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Police Complaints Authority of Delhi disposed of 1645 complaints during 2024-25, Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Wednesday, praising the efficiency of the panel.

The 6th annual report of the Authority for 2024–25 was handed over to Saxena at Raj Niwas.

"It is heartening to note that during the year, the PCA disposed of 1,645 complaints, a significant rise from 649 complaints last year. The disposal percentage has also improved from 54.44 per cent in the previous year to 77.02 per cent this year," the LG said in a post on X He said the enhanced efficacy of the PCA reflects not only better internal efficiency, but also growing public trust in it.

"I also urged the Authority to adopt technology-driven systems to ensure quick, hassle-free and time-bound disposal of complaints, making the process more convenient for citizens," he added.

A full-fledged PCA for Delhi was established in 2018. Justice (retired) Poonam Bamba is currently chairperson of the Authority, which has three members.

The Authority inquires into allegations of "serious misconduct" against police personnel. It can take suo motu cognisance or consider a complaint from the public in initiating action.

Its purview includes death, grievous injury, rape under police custody, arrest or detention without due process of law, extortion or land, house grabbing or any other incident involving serious abuse of authority by police personnel. PTI VIT HIG