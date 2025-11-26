Police conduct crackdown under 'Operation Kawach 11' ahead of MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has carried out a citywide crackdown under "Operation Kawach 11.0", raiding 1,566 locations and deploying 908 police teams to curb organised crime, an official said on Wednesday.

The officer said that the 24-hour drive launched at 6 pm on Monday aimed to deter drug trafficking networks and disrupt their activities ahead of the upcoming MCD bypolls in 12 wards on November 30.

The operation, conducted across all 15 police districts, targeted hotspots, repeat offenders, and vulnerable pockets identified through local intelligence.

During the coordinated action, several suspects were arrested while many others were bound down under preventive action. PTI BM APL APL