Police conduct extensive drug raids in Patna, 176 held

Patna, Aug 22 (PTI) Bihar Police seized a substantial quantity of narcotics and other contraband from different locations in Patna and arrested 176 people as part of its day-long drive against drug peddlers, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement from Patna Police, Wednesday's operation led to the registration of 54 FIRs and the arrest of 176 people involved in the smuggling, peddling, and consumption of narcotics and other illegal substances.

The contraband seized included 10 grams of brown sugar, 30 grams of smack, 12.55 kg of ganja (marijuana), and various other items. Additionally, police confiscated 23 cartons of foreign liquor and 896.5 litres of country-made liquor from the suspects, the statement added.

Police also recovered five vehicles, including a Scorpio, along with a pistol and a live cartridge. Investigators are examining whether the arrested people have connections to interstate gangs involved in narcotics smuggling and trafficking.

Despite a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar imposed by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016, illegal liquor smuggling remains a persistent issue, notwithstanding continuous drive against bootleggers. PTI PKD MNB