Police conduct flag march ahead of Erode bypoll in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jan 21 (PTI) The Erode district police conducted a flag march on Tuesday with the participation of local police and paramilitary personnel.

The march was held ahead of the bypoll for the Erode East assembly constituency, scheduled for February 5, with DMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and 44 other candidates contesting.

According to the officials, voting will be held across 237 polling stations.

Police have identified nine polling stations—located at Brahmana Periya Agraharam, Valayakara Street, Keerakara Street (near Mahajana High School), and Rajajipuram—as sensitive booths where incidents are more likely to occur.

Armed police will be deployed at these locations to ensure security.

160 special police personnel from the IVth Special Police Battalion in Coimbatore and 92 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have arrived in Erode to assist the local police.

On Tuesday, a special police flag march was held from Bull Fight Junction to Vendipalayam.

It involved 40 CISF personnel and 120 special police officers under the leadership of Muthukumaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Erode. PTI CORR SSK ADB