Police conduct flag march in Haldwani ahead of SC decision in encroachment case

Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Dec 9 (PTI) In view of the possibility of the Supreme Court delivering its verdict on Wednesday in the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, the police conducted a flag march here on Tuesday to assure people of peace and security.

The police march passed through several areas, including the railway station, Dholak Basti, Gafur Basti, Indranagar, Mujahid Chowk, Taj Masjid area, Gandhi Nagar and Chorgalia Road, and concluded at the Banbhulpura police station.

Police said that, considering the sensitivity of the matter, they have strengthened their presence in the Banbhulpura area and deployed a large number of police personnel. Additionally, vigilance is being maintained on the entry of outsiders and suspicious persons in the area.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath T C clarified that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.

According to the Railways, 4,365 families have encroached upon 29 hectares of their land in Banbhulpura, and most of these are Muslim families.

The Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the removal of encroachments from the land in December 2022, which was challenged in the Supreme Court.