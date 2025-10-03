Police conduct mock drill in Pune to test preparedness for emergency situations

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Police on Friday conducted a mock drill involving multiple agencies on the busy Fergusson College Road in Pune city to test preparedness for effectively tackling emergency situations such as terrorist attacks, an official said.

As part of the exercise in the Deccan Gymkhana area, a dummy bomb blast was simulated, following which personnel from multiple agencies -- including police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), fire brigade, health and ambulance services -- rushed to the spot and carried out coordinated response measures, the Special Branch official said.

Traffic on the Fergusson College Road and nearby J M Road was diverted to facilitate the drill, he added. PTI SPK RSY