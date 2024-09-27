Police conduct mock drills at various places in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Friday conducted security mock drills at various locations in the city and its suburbs to check its security preparedness, officials said.

Teams of police officials conducted these exercises in Bhaucha Dhakka and Barkat Ali Road areas, an official said.

The mock drill was also conducted in the Zaveri Bazar area, he said.

"Another such drill was conducted this evening at the ISKCON temple in Juhu between 5 pm and 8 pm," he said.

Aspects like the police force's security preparedness, response time were evaluated during the drive, he said. PTI DC NP