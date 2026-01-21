Police conduct raids over clashes between hostel inmates at Patna University

Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) The police conducted raids and registered FIRs against several persons on Wednesday after clashes were reported between inmates of hostels in Patna University, an officer said.

The incident took place in Pirbahore and Sultanganj police station areas of Patna.

Talking to reporters here, City Superintendent of Police (Central) Diksha said, "The clashes occurred due to differences among hostelers over some trivial issue. After investigation, when a raid was conducted at Hathwa Hostel, crude bombs were recovered by the Sultanganj police." She said that action is also being taken against former students who have already passed out but are still staying in hostels or roaming in nearby areas.

On reports of gunfire during the incident, the SP said such inputs have been received but the matter is still under investigation.

"FIRs have been lodged against four to five persons in the Pirbahore area and against around 10 people in the Sultanganj area," Diksha said.

Appealing for peace ahead of Saraswati Puja, the SP urged students to maintain a calm atmosphere for studies and said any dispute should be immediately reported to the local police instead of being escalated into violence, as "legal action could adversely affect careers and student safety".