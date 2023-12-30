Police conduct raids, pick up wanted accused ahead of New Year celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Police has conducted raids at several places including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets in the city and taken action against drug peddlers ahead of New Year celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

As many as 23 wanted or absconding accused were taken into custody during the operation that covered all five regions, he said.

Besides senior inspectors of all police stations, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 41 Assistant Commissioners of Police took part in the operation that started late Friday night and continued till early hours on Saturday.

Fifty miscreants who were in the city despite being barred from living within Mumbai's limits were held.

Action was also taken against 49 persons for illegal possession of weapons.

As many as 104 people faced action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police raided 95 places where gambling dens or illegal liquor outlets were operating, and apprehended 63 people.

Action was also taken against 264 hawkers for encroachment and 886 hotels and lodges were inspected, the official said.

`Nakabandi' or vehicle check-posts were put up at 112 places and 7,964 vehicles were checked by traffic police during the drive. As many as 1,806 two-wheeler riders were caught without helmets, 63 people were caught for drinking and driving, and 1,355 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act, the official added. PTI ZA KRK