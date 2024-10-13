Police conduct raids to apprehend accused involved in killing 3 members of family

Chaibasa, Oct 13 (PTI) Raids were being conducted by police to nab the two accused allegedly involved in the killing of three members of a family in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an officer said on Sunday.

The three members of the family - Duglu Purty, his wife Sukbaro Purty and daughter Daskir Purty - of Siyankel village were allegedly killed by Sem Nag and his brother Sanika Nag on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The Nag brothers allegedly killed Purty, his wife and daughter as he refused to return their agricultural land which their father had mortgaged to Purty, the SP said.

The bodies were found by police from a forest on Saturday.

Police have registered a case and raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused, the SP said.

Preliminary investigation did not reveal that the incident had anything to do with witchcraft, the SP added. PTI BS RG