Police conduct route marches in poll-bound Nagrota constituency in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) Two route marches were conducted as part of security measures ahead of the bypolls in Nagrota assembly constituency near here next month, police said.

The marches-cum-briefings of police and paramilitary personnel deployed for election duties in the rural zone of Jammu district were conducted within the jurisdiction of Jhajjar Kotli and Nagrota police stations under the close supervision of Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh, a police spokesman said.

He said the jawans and officers of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) participated in these marches along with the local police.

The route marches are part of the standard security measures undertaken to ensure safety and order during elections, the spokesman said, adding that these exercises help security personnel familiarise themselves with the area and enhance their preparedness to handle any potential law and order situations during the electoral process. They also contribute to effective intelligence gathering.

The visible presence of security forces during such marches acts as a deterrent to anti-social or disruptive elements and instils confidence among the public, thereby encouraging greater participation in the democratic process, the spokesman said.

He said such route marches also facilitate better coordination and teamwork between different security forces. "They serve as a visible reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and security during elections, ensuring a free, fair and peaceful electoral environment, in line with the democratic ethos of the nation," he said.

Nagrota constituency in Jammu and Budgam segment in Kashmir are going to bypolls on November 11. While the bypoll in Nagrota was necessitated due to the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year, Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retained Ganderbal, his family bastion, after winning two assembly seats. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS