Police conduct searches at premises of terrorists, associates in J&K's Doda-Kishtwar belt

Jammu: Police have conducted searches at the premises of several terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and their associates in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Extensive searches are being carried out at the residences of terrorists and their associates in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the sources said.

Police teams conducted searches at the premises of several individuals believed to be connected to terror groups and those operating from PoK in Doda and Kishtwar districts on Monday, they added.

Operations against terrorists and their ecosystem have been intensified following a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepalese citizen, and left many injured, the sources said.

The action is being taken by police following due legal procedures, they added.