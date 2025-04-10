Police conduct searches in UAPA cases in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar: Police on Thursday conducted searches at several places in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Pulwama districts as part of its efforts to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"Srinagar police conducted searches after obtaining a warrant from an NIA (National Investigation Agency) court as part of ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," officials said.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case registered last year at Rajbagh police station, related to banned organisations, they said.

The police searched the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members Bashir Ahmed Bhat alias Peer Saifullah, a resident of Zadoora in Pulwama, and Mohammad Ashraf Laya, a resident of Jamia Qadeem in Baramulla living in Old Barzulla at present, in the presence of an executive magistrate first class.

"During the search, incriminating materials, including books, letterheads, pamphlets and letters, related to the investigation of the instant case were seized from the house of Bhat," the officials said.

"These were accordingly seized in the presence of the magistrate and independent witness, according to proper legal procedures," they added.