Police conduct security review of popular shopping mall in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) In the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that left 10 people dead, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and many others injured, police on Sunday conducted a comprehensive security review of a popular shopping mall here.

A spokesperson said the security assessment was conducted at the Wave Mall in the city.

The review focused on perimeter security, parking area management, floor security, access control, crowd management, crowd evacuation and the effectiveness of the mall's security personnel, the official said.

He said Kishtwar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom and Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav also led a comprehensive briefing session which was attended by magistrates and senior officers of the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Strategic directives were issued to bolster preparedness and ensure seamless inter-agency cooperation, the spokesperson said.

A joint city-wide flag march led by the SSP was also held to disseminate vital security information and promote a sense of collective responsibility among citizens for the smooth and safe celebration of upcoming festivals, he added.