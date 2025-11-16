Police conduct verification of fertiliser dealers in J-K’s Doda; examine trade records

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) The police on Sunday conducted verification of fertiliser dealers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda to ensure strict compliance with norms and prevent any suspicious activity, an official said.

The drive was conducted following intelligence inputs about potential misuse of certain chemical substances for unlawful activities, the police spokesperson said.

He said special teams carried out extensive inspections of fertiliser shops, wholesale outlets, godowns, and storage facilities across the district.

The verification drive focused on examining stock registers, sale records, transport ledgers, and procurement documents pertaining to fertilisers and other regulated chemicals, he added.

During the inspections, dealers were directed to maintain accurate records, verify customer credentials, and promptly report any suspicious bulk purchase or unusual inquiry related to such chemicals.

Officers also briefed them on their legal responsibilities and emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance given the current security environment, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against a house owner for violating mandatory tenant verification norms.

During routine patrolling in the Nagri Toundwa area, a police team noticed a girl moving under suspicious circumstances around 7.30 pm on Sunday. Questioning revealed that she was living in a rented accommodation in the area for the past 16 days, the spokesman said.

Upon further inquiry, it was established that the house owner, Bablu Sharma, had rented out the premises without completing the mandatory verification or submitting the tenant declaration form, in violation of standing orders of the district magistrate, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard at Doda police station.