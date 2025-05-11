Police constable allegedly kills himself in Bihar

Jehanabad, May 11 (PTI) A police constable in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday died after allegedly shooting himself with a revolver, a senior official said.

Vinod Chaudhary was found in a pool of blood at the Police Lines around 8 am, Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said.

"Chaudhary, a resident of Gaya district, was posted at the Jehanabad district court. He used to reside in Civil Lines. He was found dead by colleagues who rushed upon hearing the gunshot," said the SP.

"The deceased was said to have been suffering from depression since the recent death of his wife. The matter is being investigated. The weapon used by him was a part of the police inventory. Further probe will reveal if it was his service revolver," he said. PTI CORR NAC SOM