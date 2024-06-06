Police constable arrested for killing ASI

Lohardaga, Jun 6 (PTI) A police constable was arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district for allegedly killing an assistant sub-inspector, an officer said on Thursday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh was shot dead by Constable Anant Singh Munda with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm on Wednesday night following an altercation over a petty issue, he said.

The victim and the accused lived together in a rented accommodation along with two other persons.

After killing the ASI, Munda had locked himself in the room. Police this morning entered the room and arrested Munda, he said.

Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman said Munda has been arrested.

The body of Singh has been handed over to family members following post-mortem.

Further investigation to unearth exact cause behind the incident was underway, police said.