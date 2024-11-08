Police constable arrested for molesting woman in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 8 (PTI) A police constable in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested on the charge of molesting a woman, an official said on Friday.

The accused was posted at Itanagar police station, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

According to the SP, the police became aware of the incident when the social media cell of the force received an alert about a viral post which claimed that a woman was molested by a policeman near Itanagar police station on Thursday night.

Singh said that taking suo motu cognizance, the police traced the victim and her parents.

Initially, the 19-year-old woman and her parents were hesitant to register a formal complaint but after counselling by the police officers, the victim agreed, he said.

The SP said that according to the victim's statement, she went to the police station late at night on November 6 to charge her mobile phone.

Despite repeated offers by the duty officer to drop her home, she declined and shortly after leaving the station, an individual followed her to a poorly lit area a few hundred metres from the police station and molested her, the SP said.

The SP said the victim confided the incident to one of her friends, one of whom posted the incident on social media.

“We have registered the case as per her statement and investigation will clear the facts as to why she came to the police station late at night,” Singh said.

Expressing regret over the incident, Singh said, “The safety of women and children is the topmost priority of capital police. The accused has been arrested and will face swift legal action to set a strong precedent. Such conduct will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made to ensure that no police personnel ever contemplate assaulting a woman.” Singh urged the people to come forward and report crimes.

He said if individuals are hesitant to visit the police stations, they can reach out through its social media platforms and emergency helpline 112.