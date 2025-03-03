Police constable arrested in Indore for colluding with drug gangs

Indore, Mar 3 (PTI) A police constable posted in Indore was arrested on Monday for allegedly colluding with drug peddlers in the city, a senior officer said.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh said constable Lakhan Gupta, posted at the Azad Nagar police station, was arrested for allegedly colluding with drug gangs and indulging in illegal money transactions.

Gupta was responsible for serving summonses and warrants to accused in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but he used to delay the process, he said.

"Gupta was being monitored for a long time. Investigations found he was colluding with drug gangs in exchange for money and was not taking legal action against the members of these gangs," informed Singh.

He said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the police constable and if found guilty, he would be dismissed from government service.