Police constable aspirant dies after completing 1,600-metre run

Beed, Feb 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old candidate died after completing a 1,600-metre run during a police recruitment drive in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said, adding that the exact cause of death is under investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Waghule, a resident of Mandkhel in Parli of Beed.

The recruitment process for 174 police constable positions commenced at the Beed Police Headquarters’ ground.

Waghule was among the 496 candidates who had qualified for the field test.

After completing the 1,600-metre run around 12:55 PM, Waghule rested a bit. He walked to the medical room where he was attended by a medical team, the official added.

The team detected a decreasing pulse of the candidate and he was sent to the Civil Hospital around 1.14 pm. The doctors declared him dead after he reached the hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station.

The exact cause of death will be identified after the postmortem report is available, police said. PTI AW NSK