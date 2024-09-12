Police constable assaulted

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A 43-year-old police constable was assaulted by three men in Shivaji Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Bainganwadi locality, and search was on for the culprits, said an official.

Constable Afzal Yusuf Pinjari, attached to Shivaji Nagar police station, found the movements of a man suspicious while on patrolling duty and asked him to stop, the official said.

The man abused him. A mob gathered, and two other men joined the suspect in abusing the constable, the official said.

One of the accused allegedly urged others to pull out a sword and kill the constable, as per the complaint. The three men then thrashed him.

As the mob was increasing, the constable let the suspect go.

Probe was underway, the police official said. PTI DC KRK