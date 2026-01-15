Police constable attacks wife, daughter in Banda; child dies

Banda (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly attacked his wife and three-year-old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon during a domestic dispute, leaving the child dead and the woman seriously injured, officials said on Thursday.

Circle Officer (Baberu) Saurabh Singh said the incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar (35), a constable posted as a jeep driver with a PRV (police response vehicle) of Dial-112, allegedly assaulted his wife Shivani (32) and their daughter Pari with an axe following a domestic altercation, he said.

After the attack, the constable allegedly bolted the door from outside and fled, the officer said.

On receiving information from the landlord, police rushed to the spot and admitted the seriously injured mother and daughter to the Banda Medical College. The child succumbed to injuries during treatment, while Shivani was referred to Kanpur for better medical care.

The officer said Kumar was living in a rented accommodation in Marka along with his wife and daughter.

During a late-night search operation, police recovered the constable's mobile phone and some of his personal belongings near the banks of the Yamuna river, he said.

However, he remains absconding and efforts are on to trace him, Singh added. PTI COR KIS DV DV