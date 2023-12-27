Police constable booked for rape in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A police constable was suspended and booked under the charges of rape, committed allegedly on the pretext of marriage, an officer here said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said, "An FIR of rape was lodged against one Shahnawaz who is a police constable, on Tuesday. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of woman who alleged that Shahnawaz raped her on several occasion on the pretext of marriage." The FIR has been lodged at Subhash Nagar Police Station of the district.

The constable was suspended on the order of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the officer said.