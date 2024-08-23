Police constable commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A head constable of Delhi Police allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Dwarka's Nazafgarh area, officials said on Friday.

Anil Saini (37) was posted at the southeast Delhi's Jama Masjid police station but was staying in Nazafgarh, with his wife and two sons, they said.

According to a senior police officer, Saini's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room of his house on Friday early morning.

His family members spotted the body and informed the police. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained but prima facie it is suspected that he was under depression due to some family dispute, the officer said.

He said further probe is underway.