Police constable die in accidental firing in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Gurugram, Aug 7 (PTI) A Haryana Police constable died at a village in Yamunanagar district after he allegedly accidentally shot himself with his service weapon while rushing to see his relative who was experiencing chest pain, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Langda village on Wednesday night when Constable Shakti Singh (30) was cleaning his service pistol at his home.

Upon receiving information that his cousin brother, Naveen, was experiencing chest pain, Singh rushed out of the house but fell at its gate, accidentally setting off the gun and shooting himself in the head.

Police said that the cousin brothers were rushed to separate hospitals, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased officer was posted in Nuh as a judge's gunman.

"We have taken the bodies into custody, and the family members are being questioned. Every aspect of the incident is being investigated," a police officer said. PTI COR ANM AMJ AMJ