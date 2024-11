Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) A police constable died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor head-on in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

Ram Singh Meena (50), posted at Bandikui police station, was going to serve a notice in a case when the incident occurred, they said.

"The injured constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," the police said. PTI SDA NSD NSD