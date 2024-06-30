Police constable dies in road accident

Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) A traffic police constable was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle here, an officer said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Madhusudan Kirshari, a native of Malkangiri district.

Kirshari was returning home after completing his duty on his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit him near Jaydev Vihar square on Saturday night, the police officer said.

A PCR van reached the spot and took him to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar has registered a case and is examining CCTV footage of the area to track the killer vehicle and the accused.