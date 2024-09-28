Police constable electrocuted to death in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A police constable died after being electrocuted from a live wire at the Police Line area here, an officer said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as a constable Shivam (38), police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Due to heavy rain and strong winds, an electric wire broke and fell in the Police Line premises. Shivam came out of his room and came in contact with the wire. He was severely burnt, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Anil Kumar said.

Shivam was lying at the spot for a while before other policemen passing by saw him and rushed him to a nearby medical college. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Kumar said.

Shivam was a resident of Barabanki district. His family members have been informed about the incident, the SP said.

The body was been sent for post-mortem, the SP added.