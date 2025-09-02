Police constable found dead in UP's Shamli, probe underway

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide in his native village in adjoining Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday.

Narender Kumar, a resident of Rajaknagar village in the Jhinjhana area, was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms in his house.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Jitender Sharma, the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. Police are awaiting the autopsy report, he said.

Kumar had joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2015 and was posted with UP-112 in Noida. He had come to his native village on leave with his wife, Kavita, whom he married in 2016, his brother Radhey said.

His body was found on Monday, and preliminary information suggests a dispute with his wife may have led to the incident, police said.