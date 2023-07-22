Police constable found hanging in house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jul 22 (PTI) A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house at Bassi Kikran village in Punjab on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Taranveer Singh was posted with the Quick Response Team of the Hoshiarpur police.

The reason as to why Singh took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lovkesh said the constable's body has been sent for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB