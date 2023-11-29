Police constable hangs himself in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old constable allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

The constable, Dharmendra Singh, posted in the police band, was found hanging at his residence in the Police Lines area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi visited the constable's house on receiving information, police said.

A suicide note has been found in which there is reference to a dispute between the constable and his wife, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Dharmendra Singh, who joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2006 as a constable, was posted in the Gorakhpur police lines, police said.

He hailed from the Khajuri police station area in Ballia district, they said.

There had been a discord between the constable and his wife for the past few days, police said citing the suicide note.

There was a heated argument between them on Wednesday morning over dropping off the children to school, police said.

Despite the argument, the constable went to drop off the children to school and he allegedly hung himself from the fan after returning home, they said.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, the SP said. PTI COR SAB AS CK