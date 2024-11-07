Police constable held over bribery in Thane district, his senior on the run

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A police constable has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Maharashtra’s Thane district, while his senior, also an accused, is on the run, an official has said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) identified the accused duo as assistant inspector Amit Avhal and constable Pratamesh Patil, both attached to Nayanagar police station in the Mira Road area.

Inspector Rupali Pol of Thane ACB said that Avhal had allegedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from a person to approve the ‘B summary’ in a case.

A B summary is a type of report that is filed in a criminal case when the investigation is complete and the allegations are found to be false or there is no evidence against the accused.

The person approached the ACB, which laid a trap on Wednesday and nabbed Patil while accepting Rs 1 lakh, a part of the bribe, from the complainant on behalf of Avhal, the official said.

Patil and Avhal have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Patil is in custody, Avhal is absconding, the official added. PTI COR NR