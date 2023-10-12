Police constable in Telangana kills mother-in-law over quarrel on money matters

Hanumakonda (T'gana) Oct 12 (PTI): A police constable here allegedly used his service weapon to fire at his mother-in-law, killing her on the spot, over an argument on money matters, police said on Thursday Police Constable Adapa Prasad, working at Kothakota Police Station of Macherial district, killed his mother-in-law on Thursday morning at Gundla Singaram Area of Kakatiya University police station limits, they said.

Kakatiya University Police Station Circle Inspector K Abbaiah said that Prasad and his wife had gone to his in-laws' house at Gundla Singaram of Hanumakonda district, where a quarrel broke out with the mother-in-law, Kamalamma, over some money matters.

When Kamalamma chided Prasad and a heated argument broke out between them, an enraged Prasad fired a shot at her with his 9 mm service pistol. Kamallama died on the Spot, the CI said, adding that neighbours rushed to the spot hearing the noise. They caught Prasad and beat him up.

When police reached the spot and found Prasad severely injured, they sent him to the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Warangal City for treatment. The body of Kamalamma was also shifted to a mortuary at the same hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Prasad is in police custody. A case has been registered and investigations have begun, police said. PTI CORR ANE