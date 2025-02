Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A police constable was injured when a notorious burglary suspect opened fire in an attempt to escape at a pub here on Saturday evening, police said.

The suspect was apprehended by police during routine surveillance of such individuals. He fired at the officers while being questioned, they added.

Despite the constable's injury, the police nabbed the shooter.

The injured constable is stated to be out of danger and is currently receiving treatment. PTI SJR SJR ROH