Police constable injured in firing by accused wanted for attempted murder

Gwalior, Dec 4 (PTI) A constable was injured when the accused in an attempt to murder case and their relatives opened fire on a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Thursday.

The police team had to return without making any arrest, he added.

A youth was attacked in Gwalior's Maharajpura area 15 days ago, following which a case was registered against Ankit Gurjar and some of his relatives, all residents of Janakpur village, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar.

A Maharajpura police team visited Janakpur on Wednesday evening to arrest the accused. As soon as they entered the village, the accused and their family members opened fire, the CSP said.

Constable Anil Tomar was hit by a bullet in the leg and was rushed to Gwalior where he was admitted to a private hospital. His condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

The police returned without making any arrest.

A fresh case was registered against the accused and a reward will be announced for their capture, CSP Sikarwar added.