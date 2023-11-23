Police constable killed, 2 injured after Nihangs open fire in Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala), Nov 23 (PTI) A constable was killed while two policemen sustained injuries when a group of 'Nihangs' opened fire at them in Punjab's Kapurthala early Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place when policemen tried to get Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi vacated from a faction of Nihangs led by Baba Mann Singh.

While policemen were standing on the road, some Nihangs opened fire at them, Kapurthala Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Tejbir Singh Hundal told PTI.

The Nihangs fired indiscriminately, said police.

While a police constable was killed, two other policemen sustained injuries, officials said, adding that the deceased was identified as Jaspal Singh.

Police used tear gas shells to control the situation, they said.

There was a dispute between two factions of Nihangs over the possession of the gurdwara.

Some Nihangs owing allegiance to a faction led by Baba Mann Singh on Tuesday tried to capture the gurdwara and allegedly beat up two Nihangs of the other faction led by Sant Balbir Singh of Baba Budha Dal.

On Wednesday, they allegedly attacked the men of Baba Budha Dal in Bussowal village again.

Thereafter, police registered an FIR in the matter and have already arrested 10 Nihangs belonging to the Baba Mann Singh faction.

Senior police officers, including Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta, rushed to the site. Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area and it has been barricaded.

Nihangs are Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and wear blue robes. PTI COR CHS VSD RHL