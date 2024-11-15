Police constable killed in road accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) A police constable was killed and another was injured when a car hit their bike on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kaswan (36), they said.

The accident occurred when the victims were going for some duty work. An unidentified car hit their bike from behind on Thursday night, Harmada SHO Bharat Mehar said.

Locals passing by the spot informed the police, following which the victims were rushed to a private hospital. Doctors declared Kaswan dead while Jeetram (32) is undergoing treatment, he said. PTI AG HIG HIG