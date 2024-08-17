Police constable kills wife, commits suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A police constable allegedly shot dead his wife before shooting himself here on Saturday.

Krishnanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinay Dwivedi said, "The constable was identified as Sarvesh Rawat of 2011 batch, while his wife was identified as Meera Rawat." According to police, Sarvesh was posted in Kanpur and had come to Lucknow for Rakshabandhan. The duo had some argument on Friday night, after which the constable shot his wife and himself.

After hearing the gunfire, the neighbours called the police. The duo were rushed to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The constable also succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.