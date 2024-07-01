Police constable stabs wife to death outside SP office in Hassan over suspected family dispute

Hassan (Karnataka), Jul 1 (PTI) A 48-year-old Police constable allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside the office of Superintendent of Police here, where she had gone to lodge a complaint against him on Monday over a family dispute, police said.

Lokanath, who is posted at a city police station here, and his wife Mamatha used to have frequent fights in recent days over some land dispute, they said.

According to the police, Lokanath allegedly stabbed his wife twice on a pavement outside the SP's office.

"Looking at the guards at the entrance, she came running into the SP office for help. Seeing her, two policemen rushed to help her while others prevented him (the constable) from reaching out to her," a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries, police said.

"The constable has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Hassan Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sujeetha M S, said: "As per the family's claim, there were family disputes and it is being suspected that the issue was because of some land dispute which was going on between them. There were no previous FIRs or any petition that has come to any police station regarding this issue. We are investigating the matter based on the complaint received."