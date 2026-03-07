Police constable suspended for misbehaving with woman, entering house without permission in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) A police constable attached to a police station here has been suspended following allegations of trespassing and attempting to misbehave with a woman at her residence in Royapettah.

The constable, identified as Surya, allegedly entered the house of a 32-year-old woman in an inebriated state during the early hours of March 6.

According to police sources, the woman raised an alarm and alerted her neighbours, prompting the constable to flee the premises.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the victim, senior officials of the Chennai City Police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Based on the findings, the Commissioner of Police issued an order placing the constable, attached to the Ice House police station, under immediate suspension.

The Ice House police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated to further investigate the breach of conduct.

Authorities confirmed that the suspension was enacted to facilitate a transparent probe into the charges. PTI JR JR ROH