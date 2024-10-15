Police constable suspended for stalking woman in Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) A police constable was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, an official said.

Action was taken against constable Durgesh Jat, attached to Manak Chowk police station, following the incident that took place two days ago, he said.

The accused will face departmental inquiry, said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

A case was also registered against Jat under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections at the Industrial Area police station, said its in-charge B D Joshi.

As per the woman, who works in a shop, a man had been stalking her for the last few days. On October 13 he even followed her home when she was returning from work.

When her brother came out of the house to check, he fled.

When the woman went to the police station to lodge a complaint, she saw the man there, and realised to her shock that he was a policeman, Joshi said, adding that probe was underway. No arrest has been made yet.