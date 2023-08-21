Police constable suspended in Bhadohi over video of lewd gestures to woman

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A policeman was suspended here after a clip of a video call surfaced online in which he is seen making lewd gestures at a woman and talking in an obscene manner, officials said on Monday.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said head constable Shyam Sundar Yadav, who was posted at the Kotwali police station, was suspended on Sunday night after the clip shared by the woman went viral on social media.

Senior officials took cognisance of the one-and-a-half-minute video in which the head constable was seen in his uniform, police said.

The SP said a departmental inquiry has been ordered, adding that the video is said to be about a week old.

He said the investigation has been handed over to Police Circle Officer (CO) Bhubaneswar Kumar Pandey. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT