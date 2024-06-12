Police constable, woman dead as truck hits scooter

Thane, June 12 (PTI) A woman and a police constable riding a two-wheeler died after coming under the wheels of a truck here on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11 am in Vartak Nagar locality.

Constable Sunil Rawte (41), attached to the crime branch, was riding pillion on a scooter with Mima Rampurkar (40) when a dumper truck dashed the two-wheeler. Both of them fell down and were crushed under the wheels of the truck, the police official said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Rawte was heading for the registrar's office for the registration of his new house when the accident took place.

The truck driver fled from the scene. Vartak Nagar police has registered an FIR against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and search is on for him, the official said.