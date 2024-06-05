Police continue to search for body parts of murdered Bangladeshi MP

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) Police on Wednesday continued searching for body parts of the murdered Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in a canal near Kolkata, a senior officer said.

While divers were employed in diving deep into the waters of the Bagjola Canal, a group of policemen searched in the bushes along the water body.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in New Town area near here. An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped the body of the Bangladeshi lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them at different locations including the canal around New Town.

"Searches continued today. We will continue this search in other parts of the canal... Our colleagues also searched the bushes and areas along the banks of the canal," the officer of state CID said.

The detectives were waiting to get the reports of the tests on the flesh which were recovered from the septic tank of the New Town flat where the lawmaker was last seen entering on May 13, he added.

"Investigations revealed that a number of tools, mainly choppers, were used in the crime. They purchased them from local shops. We are trying to locate them after talking to the arrested accused," he told PTI.

The police are planning to match the fingerprints obtained from the New Town flat where the Bangladeshi lawmaker was murdered, he said.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Anar is likely to arrive in the city early next week, the officer said, adding that they are planning to quickly complete the DNA testing of the recovered flesh and match it with her.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later.