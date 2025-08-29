Police crack down on DJ music during Ganpati processions in Latur

Latur, Aug 29 (PTI) Police have cracked down on the use of DJ and high-decibel sound systems in Ganpati processions in Maharashtra's Latur district, and Ganesh mandals have started installing CCTV cameras, a senior official said on Friday.

Ganesh mandals and devotees were instructed to avoid DJs and noisy music during the festivities, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe told reporters.

He said that the district police launched a campaign encouraging mandals to install CCTV cameras at their pandals, and 61 Ganesh mandals have already installed 274 cameras.

Once the festival concludes, these cameras will be permanently shifted to busy chowks and villages to strengthen public safety, the official said. Importantly, the maintenance of these cameras will remain the responsibility of the respective mandals, the official said.

Tambe said action has been taken against 16 mandals for noise violations, and legal proceedings are being initiated under the Environment Protection Act, Section 15, which attracts up to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. PTI COR ARU