Police crack jewellery theft case in 48 hours, accused held at Nepal border

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) Police cracked a burglary case within 48 hours after thieves struck a jewellery shop in Palghar district of Maharashtra by arresting five Nepalese nationals from the India-Nepal order and Surat, officials said on Tuesday.

Police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 3.28 crore.

Unidentified persons stole 5.42 kg of gold, 40 kg of silver, and Rs 20 lakh cash from a jeweller's shop in Palghar on November 9 by breaking the common wall of an adjacent shop, a police officer said.

Police scanned footage of CCTV cameras in the area and identified two as watchmen who worked at a local mall, said Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The suspects had travelled to the UP-Nepal border via Gujarat, and were preparing to cross into the Himalayan nation, he said.

Police teams arrested four suspects with the help of security personnel at the Nepal border on November 11, and the fifth man from Surat.

"This coordinated, cross-state operation, executed within 48 hours, led to the swift arrest of five key accused. We have successfully recovered property worth over Rs 3.28 crore," said Deshmukh. PTI COR NSK