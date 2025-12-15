Police crack murder case in 12 hours; three held

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, within 12 hours of the brutal murder of a 37-year-old man in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The victim, Narendra alias Kalia Jadhav, was stabbed with sickles and knives, inflicting 40 injuries on him, on Saturday night in Dombivli area, police said.

"We have arrested two men and a woman, identified as Akash Birajdar (29), Diwakar Gupta (18), and Taruni Alifa Sheikh (18), within twelve hours in connection with the murder in the Diva area," said Ramnagar police station senior inspector Ganesh Javadwad.

He said the previous enmity between Jadhav and Birajdar triggered the fatal attack.

The victim's friend, Shubham Pandey, was injured when he tried to intervene.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for murder and attempt to murder, and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

The arrested accused were remanded to police custody till December 18. PTI COR NSK